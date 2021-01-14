Martha Dickens Kidwell, age 88, of Watertown, died Monday evening, Jan. 11, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
She was born in Murfreesboro, daughter of the late Homer and Virginia Hardin Dickens and was preceded in death by her husband, James Forest Kidwell; son Jeffrey Scott Kidwell; and daughter, Debbie Martin.
Martha was a 1951 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High school and received her BA degree and master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a retired teacher with Wilson County Schools and a member of the Watertown First Presbyterian Church.
Martha is survived by a son, James F. Kidwell Jr.; daughter, Beth Reeder; her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Lauren (Dusty) Haskins, Gina Martin, Brant Martin, Sarah (Destin) Gentry, Hannah Reeder, Madi Reeder, and Kolbee James Kidwell; great-grandchildren, Harper and Houston Haskins; son-in-law, Rick Martin; brother, Skip Dickens and his wife, Dot of Huntsville, AL, and sister-in-law, Beverly Blankenship of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Dr. John Cheetham officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. till service time on Friday. For the safety of the family and those attending, masks are requested. Pallbearers will be Wayne Reeder, Rick Martin, Brant Martin, Dusty Haskins, Destin Gentry, Kolbee Kidwell, and Steve Blankenship. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
The Kidwell family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at The Pavillion for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown First Presbyterian Church.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
