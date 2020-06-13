Martha Duvene Bailey, age 83, of Watertown, died Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Mary Jane Vantrease Williams. Duvene was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward Bailey and sisters, Lena Ann Love and Sammie (William) Abernathy.
She was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Watertown First Baptist Church.
Duvene is survived by a son, Lynn Bailey and his wife, Wanda of Murfreesboro; daughter, Teresa Mofield and her husband, Ed of Norene; grandchildren, Hunter (McKay) Mofield, Shelby Mofield, Tiffany (Ryan Gay) Bailey and their children, Ella Marie and Roman, Stevie (Sara) Mofield and their children, Larkin and Luke; brothers-in-law, Wayne Love and Mike Bailey; sisters-in-law, Helen Bailey and Dot Carson; nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Brenda Dorris.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation is noon till service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bill, Doug, Chris and Michael Abernathy, and Hunter and Stevie Mofield. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Home Health and their nurse, Kelly for all their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
