Martha Frances George, age 86 of Watertown, died Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2020 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born July 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margianna Thomas and was preceded in death by her husband, James R. George in 1976.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Ray George of Watertown, Paul (Elaine) George of Watertown, Peggy (Ricky) Johnson of Lascassas, Glenda (William) Bush of Morrison; grandchildren, Rusty (Stacey) George, Ryan (Leah) George, Rachel George, Paul (Leanne) George, Jr., Peggy Hamlet, Randell Mahaffa, Mickey (Lori) Bush; 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Jimmy Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Bobbie Walker.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Patton and Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services Friday. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
