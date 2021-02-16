Martha Gladys Wharton Corder, age 103, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lebanon Rehabilitation Center for Healing.
Survivors include nieces, Marthalene (Jerry) Gentry, Anita Young, Barbara Allen, Billie (Fred) Burton, Jackie Wharton Sharpe, Donna Wharton Kennedy, Crisceder (John) Porter, Diane (Donnie) Carman, Patsy (Ray) Ellis, Carlene (Jackie) Jenkins, Elizabeth Taylor, Lois (Ronnie) Word and Cynthia (Charles) Alexander; nephews, Thomas and Larry Corder, Dallas, Larry, Curtis (Betty), David (Pat) and Kenneth Wharton; and many other relatives and friends.
Community walk through family visitation will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
