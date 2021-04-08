Martha Jackson Vaden passed away in the company of family on April 5, 2021, in Danville, KY at the age of 94.
She was a Lebanon resident almost all her life, having worked for Wilson County Schools for 23 years until her retirement in 1990. While she was most recently a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Danville, she had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon, serving as a Sunday School teacher there for many years. She loved reading her Bible. She also loved reading cookbooks, home cooking, and challenging crossword puzzles.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Fate Lewis Vaden, in 1986.
She is survived by two children, Linda Faye Curry, of Houston, TX, and Thomas Lewis Vaden, of Neshanic Station, NJ; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held for her interment at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with a memorial celebration to be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations be sent to First Baptist Church, Lebanon, TN.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
