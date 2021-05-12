Martha Jo Malone, age 94, of Madison, died Monday afternoon, May 10, 2021 at Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was born May 11, 1926 in Watertown, daughter of the late William Clayton Moore and Pearl Patterson Moore.
Martha Jo was preceded in death by her husband, John Hugh Malone, in 2018.
She was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Dianne) Malone of Donelson, Ann Malone and Betty Malone, both of Madison, Wayne (Teresa) Malone of Watertown, and Janet Malone of Madison; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Hearn Hill Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Tramel officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon till service time.Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.