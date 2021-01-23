Graveside service for Mrs. Martha Scearce Purvis will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Purvis, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away January 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born December 10, 1931, in Norfolk, Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Beatrice Pruitt Scearce. She was a homemaker and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Lynn Purvis on May 21, 2001, and a brother, Frank James Scearce.
She is survived by four children, David Purvis, Kathy Langford, Michael Purvis, and Karen Purvis; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.