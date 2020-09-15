Marvin Mancuso passed away on September 11, 2020 at age 87.
No services are scheduled.
Mr. Mancuso was a Tool and Die maker for Sequioa Tool and had served in the National Guard.
He is survived by daughters Sharon (Steve) Roush and Karon Domroese; grandson Michael Roush; great-grandsons Nicholas and Daniel Roush; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Shirley Mancuso, parents Joseph and Virginia Mancuso and four siblings.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
