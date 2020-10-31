Mary Alice Barbee died Oct. 23,2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Barbee, 87, will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be Thursday from 5-6 p.m. It will be a moving visitation without seating. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask rule strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Frank and Daisy Beasley, husband Sam Hearn, Jr., and daughter Ruth Hearn.
Survivors include grandson, Corey Hearn and granddaughter, Ni’ya Nunley; one aunt, Lucille Beasley Johnson; two sisters: Sarah H. Beasley and Annie Mai Clark; two brothers: Frank Beasley, Jr. and Charles Edward Beasley (Roberta); a devoted niece, Marilyn Evans and a devoted nephew, Delvonta’ Dale. She was blessed with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
The family of Mrs. Barbee understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
