Mary Ann Venable Wright, age 92, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Feb. 11, 2021.
Born and raised in Baxter, Harlan County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William Venable and Betty Jane Boggs Venable. Mary Ann was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold E. Wright, and by brothers, William (Ray) and Hobert Venable; and sisters, Gaynell, Edith, Estelle, Gladys, Billy Jean and Caroline.
Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was everything to her, and she made it very clear to anyone that might inquire that she loved them more than anything in this world.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Gary Wright and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Kelly Wright Nelson and her husband, John, and Matthew Wright and his wife, Sonya; great-grandchildren, Spencer Wright, Reagan Wright, Ella Wright and Lynn Nelson-Hayes; “baby” brother, Pete Venable and beloved sister-in-law, Phyllis; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Norene with Bro. Don Mathis officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
