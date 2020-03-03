Visitation with the family of Ms. Mary Ann Walls Rochelle will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ms. Rochelle passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
She attended Flat Rock School and Lebanon High School. She was employed by Walls Walls & Floors in Lebanon for approximately 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doss and Margaret Jones Walls; brother, Eddie Walls; and a sister, Rebecca Walls Lowery.
She is survived by two children, Jennifer Rochelle Williams and Ginger Rochelle Smith; three grandchildren, Dylan Williams, Tyler (Kelsey) White, and Michael (Nicole) Smith; five great-grandchildren, Henry, Daniel and Ruthie White, Silas and Emmett Smith; three sisters, Dolores Walls Lester, Sue Walls Bradley, and Nelda (Tommy) Hearn; brother, Mike Walls; many nieces & nephews; as well as special friends, Mary Ann and Donnie Bain.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.