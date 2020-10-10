Mary Swann passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 at age 85.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Billy Jones, is 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by interment in Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and on Monday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Swann was born in Carthage, TN to Willie and Kate Mofield Binion. She worked as a secretary for Amerigas and was a member of the New Day Christian Outreach. She loved flowers, crocheting, and video games.
She is survived by sons Stephen (Sandy) Swann and Bruce Swann; grandchildren Tammie (Jesse) Paradis, Mary Renee Swann, and Rebecca Ann Swann; great-grandchildren Summer and Caden Paradis, Alianna and Greyson Barnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband William Emett Swann; daughter-in-law Deanne Kay Swann; parents Willie and Kate Binion; sisters Delores Davis and Eudene Hamblen; and brothers Thomas Binion, Linder Binion, James Binion, and John Binion.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
