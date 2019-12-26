Mary Eaton Pritchett, age 75 of Watertown, died Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born March 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Callie Mae Gentry Harris and was preceded in death by her sister, Eloise Robertson and brothers, Eddie and Douglas Harris.
Mary was a graduate of Watertown High School and a retired bank teller.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pritchett; children, Terry (Tammy) Pritchett, Tony Pritchett, both of Watertown, and Teresa (Tristan) Pritchett of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Seth and Hailee Pritchett; great niece, Lauren Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Denny Shepard and Rev. Carl Price officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. Mary's grandson Seth and her nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Pavillion and Alive Hospice for their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.