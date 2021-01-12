Mary McAlexander passed away on January 5, 2021 at age 74.
Mary Eileen McAlexander was born in Highland, IL to Violet Elder and Joseph Rapien. She enjoyed artistic endeavors like crochet and coloring books, and gardening.
Mrs. McAlexander is survived by her children, John Miller, Jean Pritchard (William), Mike (Holly) Miller, Teri McAlexander, and Leslie McAlexander; many adopted children and grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Mary) Rapien, Betty (Tim) Guilfoyle, Len (Lora) Rapien, and Larry (Debbie) Rapien; brother-in-law Don Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; granddog Oscar; and two birds, Bonnie and Clyde.
She is preceded in death by husband Harvey Eugene McAlexander; parents Joseph and Violet Rapien; sister Karen Davis; brothers Jim Rapien and Ken Rapien; and infant sister Janet Rapien.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
