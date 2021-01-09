Betty Hornsby passed away on January 5, 2021 at age 97.
Mary Elizabeth Hornsby was born to Ruby Holladay and C.S. Chambers in Rome, TN. She worked at the VA as a phone operator and was a member of Fairview Church. She loved watching game shows, football, and college basketball.
She is survived by son Mike Hornsby; grandchildren Troy (Robin) Hornsby, Brian (Tami) Hornsby, Jeff (Desiree) Hornsby, Jason Hornsby, Ashlee Hornsby (Michael) Barbier, and Rachel (Josh) Uselton-Proctor; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband Arthur Hornsby; son Stephen Arthur Hornsby; daughter Margaret Ann Uselton; grandson Chase Stephen Hornsby; and parents C.S. and Ruby Chambers.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
