Mary Lynch passed away on September 7, 2021 at age 85.
Mary Elizabeth Lynch was born in Ridgetop, TN to Linnie Mai Magby Chapman and John E. Chapman. She is preceded in death by parents, brother John E. Chapman Jr. and sister Flora M. Chapman Binkley.
Mary worked for Third National Bank in Nashville and retired as Assistant Vice President for Accounts Payable after 41 years of service. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church and sang for many years in the choir.
Mrs. Lynch is survived by husband of 47 years, Elbert Milton Lynch Jr.; stepchildren Cheryl Lynch (Bob) Hall and Lonnie (Chris) Lynch; sisters Dale (Garry) Crowell and Sue Rosser; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and close friends Elaine Birchett and Martha Nelson.
Special thanks to Amanda Netherton and the Avalon group for their compassionate care of Mary.
Visitation will be held at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Wilson County Memorial.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
