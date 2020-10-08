Mary Heflin passed away on October 6, 2020 at age 83.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Bucky Hesson, is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home followed by interment in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Heflin is survived by children Sherry (Carl) Rich, Carl (Tammy) Heflin Jr., Gary Heflin, Terry (Rose) Heflin, Nancy Ray, Dale (Sheree) Heflin, Mary Boles, Christopher (Lora) Heflin, and Lisa Heflin; 26 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers David Carpenter and Edwin Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Carl Heflin Sr.; parents Phillip and Esther Carpenter; and brother Eugene Carpenter.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.