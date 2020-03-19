Ms. Mary Frances Crook, age 85 of Liberty, passed away Sunday afternoon March 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born April 2, 1934 to her parents, the late Haskell and Gladys Maxwell Montgomery. She was a retired factory worker and attended Brush Creek U.M.C.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Crook; Daughter, Janice Crook; Grandson, John David Crook; Sisters, Ruth Daniels and Ruby Mantick; and Brothers, Ralph and Larry Montgomery.
She is survived by her children, David (Donna) Crook of Alexandria, Gary Crook of Liberty, Donna (Wayne) Driver of Alexandria; Grandchildren, Patrick (Jana) Crook, Randy (Amber) Crook, Noelle Driver; Great-Grandchildren, Clayton Crook, Summer Crook, Alyssa Crook, Abby Joe Crook, Benjamin Crook, Autumn Crook; Brother, Jerry (Alma) Montgomery of Dowelltown, Carl (Lois) Montgomery of Liberty; Sisters-in-law, Jean Goodwin of Smithville, Gail Crook Cassidy of Watertown, Jenny Montgomery of Liberty; and Several nieces and nephews.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel, 615-597-9400, www.dekalb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.