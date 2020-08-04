Mary Helen Enoch, age 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Quality Healthcare.
Born May 20, 1940 in Carthage, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Ova Thompson Christian and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Enoch; grandson, Randy Bennett and a brother, William Christian.
Mary Helen is survived by her daughters, Kathy Bennett of Hartsville, Kay (James) Walls of Lebanon, and Karen (Anthony) Andrews of Lafayette; grandchildren, Rhonda (Jimmy) Gregory, Jason (Libby) McDowell, Donnie Andrews, and Barbie (Timmy) Moore; great-grandchildren, Billy Bennett, Tabitha and Ralph Overstreet, Tiffany Gregory, Valerie, Gracie and Triston Andrews, Hunter (Ann) Watson, Haleigh Watson, Jammie (Keith) Phillips and their children, Camden and Elsie; her sisters, Ruth (L.E.) Speck and Margaret (Ebb) Kimberly; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Bro. L.E. Speck officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
