Mrs. Mary Jo Haynes, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away September 24, 2021.
She was a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and daughter of the late Ernest and Addie Harmon Campbell. She received her BA in Music Education from the College of the Ozarks. In her early adult years she taught school before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as Sunday school teacher, song director and elder. She was a member of the Oakland Home Demonstration Club. She served as Adult Home Economic Director for the Wilson County Fair and was honored as Old Timer of the Wilson County Fair. She was honored by the Girl Scouts for 30 years of service and was also a Cub Scout leader.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Nelson Haynes, July 24, 2003.
She is survived by two children, Robert (Karen) Haynes and Cindy (John) Walker; three grandchildren, Amber (Robby) Christmas, Matthew (Jessica) Neal, and Sean Haynes; four great-grandchildren, Dawson and Addie Christmas, Olivia Neal and, arriving in November, Peyton Neal.
A graveside service was Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Paul Hancock officiating. Pallbearers were Matthew Neal, Sean Haynes, Robby Christmas, Robin Searcey, Ben Spicer, and Scott Greer.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
