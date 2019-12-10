Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Josephine Dedman will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Bro. Mike Shelby will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mary Josephine "Mema" Dedman, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Willie C. Bingham; husband, Sidney Roy Dedman Jr. of 24 years; grandson, Michael Sidney Dalton Dedman; and brother-in-law, Houston Dedman.
She is survived by her son, John Roy "Johnny" Dedman; son, Mike (Carla) Dedman; daughter, Connie (Mike) Watkins; son, Randy (Mitzi) Dedman of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Kellie (Scott) Porter, Matthew (Tracey) Dedman, Kristie (Jarrod) Buhler, Melanie Dedman, Maegan (Anthony) O'Neal, Ethan Dedman, Minchey Dedman, Dustin (Doralyn) Liddell, Drew (Miya) Langford, and Amanda Langford; great-grandchildren, Zach and Aiden Dedman, Brayson and Bronx Buhler, Mollee Dedman, Cliffton and Kinley Porter, Makaleigh O'Neal, Keddrick Connors, Carlie and Tillie Liddell, as well as Charlie and Lance Langford; sister, Katherine Bingham-Dedman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Josephine was born on September 24, 1930 in Lebanon, TN to the late John and Willie C. Bingham. She attended Conway School, Lebanon High School, Cumberland College and Hartsville Technology School. She married Sidney Roy Dedman Jr. in November 1951. She was a very active, loving, and caring mother and grandmother.
Josephine retired from Coles Ferry Elementary, where she was an employee in their cafeteria for 16 years. She worked at Fashion Dry Cleaners, Lux Clock, Edwards Feed, Walter J. Baird, as well as Coles Ferry. She was passionate about her faith, family, cooking, attending church and playing the piano beginning at the age of 9. She was a Charter Member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was baptized in 1975.
She will be greatly missed by her family, along with all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Mike Watkins, Matthew Dedman, Ethan Dedman, Minchey Dedman, Scott Porter, Jarrod Buhler, and Anthony O'Neal.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zach and Aiden Dedman, Brayson and Bronx Buhler, Cliffton and Kinley Porter, Mollee Dedman and Makaleigh O'Neal.
The family would like to give a special thank you to extended family members, friends, the caregivers at The Pavilion in Lebanon, Amedisys Hospice and longtime friend Joann Scarlett for their love and support throughout the years.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
