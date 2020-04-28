Mary Katherine “Kathy” Weatherly passed away April 22, 2020.
She will be remembered as a loving Mother.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Weatherly; son, Mike Pope; Joe’s daughter Carla (Frank) Fisher; granddaughters, Lauren Reese and Shannon (Mark) Wakins; grandsons, Randall Vanderbilt and Brice Fisher; brothers, Garland (Earlene) Eastes of Grant Community, John Eastes of Winchester; special cousin, Jane Hamlett; and many nieces and nephews and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Billy Joe Pope; parents Ford and Nellie Eastes; and three brothers, James Eastes, Bill Eastes and Glenn Eastes.
Private services and burial will be held at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at Victory Baptist Church in June.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s association or American stroke association.
