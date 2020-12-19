Mary Katheryn Sullivan Bland, age 93, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Quality Health Care & Rehab in Lebanon.
She was born November 7, 1927 to the late Howard and Katy May Callis Sullivan. She was preceded in death by husband, Glen Bland; daughters, Letha Kay Bland and Melba Bland Carr; sister, Doris Barber; brothers, Charles Clem Sullivan and Robert Baxter Sullivan.
She is survived by daughter, Glenda Bland Sellars; sons, Robert (Betty) Bland and Gene (Jeanne) Bland; son-in-law, John Carr; sisters, Martha Smith and Virginia Jordan; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn 37087. A private Graveside Service will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Preacher Matt Harris will officiate the service.
She was a 1945 graduate of Lebanon High School, a graduate of Draughn’s Business School, a homemaker, a seamstress, and a member of the Gladeville Baptist Church. Her passion was being a loving mother and nanny to her family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN, 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
