Mary Louise Goins Simmons, 98, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home in Woodbury. She was a native of Cannon Co.
She is survived by her son, Larry Joe (Gracie) Duncan of Arrington, TN.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Lynn Simmons of Lebanon; grandchildren, Lynn (Ricky) Fann, Mary Beth (Josh) Creswell, Sean (Mindy) Simmons and Holly Simmons; siblings, Farris (Vertrice) Goins of Woodbury, Wayne (Linda) Goins of Clayton, NC, Shirley Goins Taylor of Nashville; sisters-in-law, Frankie Goins of Readyville and Sarah Goins of Franklin; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Jimmie Sullins Goins; husband, John D. Simmons; son, Martin Steve Simmons; grandson, Jesse Leo Duncan; and siblings, Gertrude Goins Bogle, Irlee, James, Bill and Charles Goins.
Ms. Simmons was a member of the Church of Christ and was a florist.
Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in the Riverside Cemetery with Bro. Ron Hackney and Bro. Mike Lamb officiating.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.
