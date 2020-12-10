Mary Louise Manning, age 86, died Sunday morning, Dec. 6, 2020 at her home in Coloma, Michigan.
Born Feb. 10, 1934 in Smith County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hoy and Bertha Troutman Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Dorris D. Manning, in 2016. She was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church and was faithful in her attendance and enjoyed her church family.
Mary is survived by her children, Mark (Becky) Manning of Coloma, MI, Karen (Dell) Bowers of Defiance, OH, Jennifer (Gary) Robinson of North Olmsted, OH, Tim Manning of Milford Center, OH, and Sam (Deliana) Manning of Marshall, TX; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Manning and his wife, Jane of Brush Creek.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Manning officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Interment will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
