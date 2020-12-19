Service for Mrs. Fullilove, 69, will be Saturday at noon at Wilson County Fairgrounds (Educational Ex. C). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service. Interment will be at Hunter Cemetery. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only. Limited seating for the service. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents C.L. and Mary Young; husband, Lee Andrew “Sonny” Fullilove; one son, Lee Andrew Young; brothers, John Bell and Ronald Young; sister, Judy Bell; and grandchild, Christin Aldrich.
Survivors include 11 children, Annette (Larry) Adams, Armetrius Young, Cynthia Fullilove, Shelia Fullilove, Maurice (Shanan) Young, Felicia Fullilove, Sylvia Fullilove, LeAndre (Sharon) Fullilove, Philando Fullilove, Marv Cash Fullilove, and Sonni Fullilove; four brothers, Charles Young, Donald Young, Joseph Young, and Curtis Smith; one sister, Loretta Young; sister-in-law, Betty (Willie) Owens; 35 grandchildren, Robert Jones, Mary Adams, LaJoi Adams, Brayden Saliski, Larry Fullilove, Paul Weakly, Jessica Jones, Jasmine Fullilove, Jonathan Jones, Charvez Hanley, Shamauri Young, Maravis Young, Deshun Scardough, Kiara Fullilove, Shanika Garrenett, Chyna Fullilove, LeRhonda Fullilove, Girlee Fullilove, Artellios Fullilove, Marcus Hays, LeAndra Fullilove, Aaliyah Brown, Diamond Fullilove, LeAndre Fullilove Jr., LeKeisha Fullilove, Malachi Trapp, Ciara Fullilove, Kealyn Fullilove, Navadius Cash, Ah’Marion Cash, Aa’Niyah Cash, Cru Cash, Jaxson Fullilove, Jaylen Fullilove and Evalynn Fullilove; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and extended family and friends, Ida Johnson, Johnnie Smith, Kim Hicks, Ashmika Earl, Janice Foy, Willie Fullilove (Nina Grimes) and Georgia Jefferson.
The family of Mrs. Fullilove understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
