Maryl Elaine Eldridge, age 76, of the Commerce community, died Saturday morning, July 31, 2021 at her home.
Born March 20, 1945, Elaine was the daughter of the late Carl Smith Agee and Jennie Lee Wilson Agee. She was a member of Grant Missionary Baptist Church, the Commerce Club and the Lebanon Senior Citizens.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Ray Eldridge; sisters, Carolyn Agee Russell and Sharon Lee (Ricky) Smith; sons, Daryl (Tammy) Taylor and Gary Dewayne Taylor; daughters, Carla Taylor, Regina Poole Arthur and Rita Poole Salgado; grandchildren, Jason Taylor, Tony Taylor, LeAnn Warnack, Gary Taylor, Christina Taylor, Carl and Cara George, Olivia Hall, Adrian Salgado, Emilio Salgado, Maria and
Tyler Barnes, Selena and Nick Bratcher; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
