Matthew “Matt” Thomas Clunan, age 55 of Lebanon, TN passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Matt was born November 22, 1964. Matt was one of seven children to Joan and Richard Clunan and loved being around his family, especially when competition was involved. You could always count on his 110% effort in the annual “Clunan Olympics.” He had a passion for NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, Star Wars, AC/DC, billiards, or anything weather related. He was affectionately called “The Wind” by his family because you never knew when he was going to “blow” in.
Matt is preceded in death by his father, Richard Wilk Clunan Sr., and brother Richard Wilk Clunan Jr.
He is survived by mother, Joan Burke Cochran (Don); sister, Diane (Bennie) Rector; brothers, Doug (Karen) Clunan, Bill Clunan, John (Sonja) Clunan, and Patrick (Kristie) Clunan; nine nieces and nephews; four great nieces and nephews; and friends Valerie and John Thompson.
Visitation for Matt will be Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation to begin at 10 a.m. at Church Of The Holy Rosary, 192 Graylynn Dr., Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice.
Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, Nashville, TN, 615-865-1101.
