Maudie Maxine Howard Hayes, 78, of Lebanon, TN went to her heavenly home on February 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Maxine was born on June 27, 1942 in Sitka, Arkansas to Audie Mack Howard and Mattie Pearl Goings Howard. She graduated from Clover Bend High School and attended Henderson State University. She worked in the investment banking sector for several years before retiring to become a homemaker.
She was a loving wife, mother, “Granny,” “GG” and “Great GG.” She considered her family her most prized accomplishment, each member a precious gift and blessing. She and her husband, Donald, spent their married life in North Little Rock, AR before moving to Lebanon five years ago to be closer to their children.
She was a Christian woman and a faithful servant of our Lord, having attended Adams Avenue Church of Christ in Lebanon. She loved her church family and any way she could be involved brought her great joy.
Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Audie and Pearl Howard, as well as her brothers Eugene, Eldon, and Willard Howard.
Maxine is survived by her loving husband of almost 42 years, James Donald Hayes; daughters, Cynthia (Bradley) Lide of Old Hickory, TN and Michelle Cannon of Lebanon, TN; grandsons Michael (Alicia) Farnam of Mt. Juliet, TN and Adam (Stacey) Farnam of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Jordyn (Trent) Farnam of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jaxon Farnam of Louisville, KY, and Buchanan Farnam of Mt. Juliet, TN; great-great-granddaughter Harper Morris of Mt. Juliet, TN; honorary Grandchildren Breanna Herren and McKenna Ayers of Louisville, KY; sister Irene Henry of Chapel Hill, NC; brothers Audie (Mary) Howard Jr. of Heber Springs, AR and Billy Howard of Walnut Ridge, AR; and sisters-in-law Libby Clark of Dallas, TX and Joanne Howard of Swartz Creek, MI. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved so much. Each one was precious to her, and loving her family and friends was the success story of her life!
The family would like to extend our sincerest appreciation for the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Hospital, the nurses and therapists at Hillcrest Healthcare Center, and the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice Care that helped guide us in providing comfort in her final days.
The family also extends our deepest gratitude for the many friends and family that have reached out to provide us comfort, support, and to share their lovely memories of Maxine. While our hearts grieve the absence of her physical presence, her spiritual presence will always be with us. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
