Melanie Napier passed away on December 27, 2020 at age 50.
Melanie Napier was born in Hartsville, TN to Janice Watson and David Claiborne. She worked as a hospital anesthesia tech and a homemaker. Melanie loved the Lord, her children, and her grandchildren.
She is survived by mother Janice (Robert) Snider; children Jenna Napier and Caleb Napier; grandchildren Jayden Watson and Liam Omar; cousin and caregiver
Jane Cruden; caregiver Glenda Dixon; and special friend Susan Massey.
She is preceded in death by father David Claiborne and grandparents Hershel and Irene Watson.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.