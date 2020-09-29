Funeral services for Mrs. Melanie McCall Rader, age 60, of Lebanon, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Pratt will officiate and interment will follow in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens in Trousdale County. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rader passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Panama City, Florida on Aug. 1, 1960 to the late Kenneth McCall and Glenda Ligon McCall Miller.
Melanie was a teacher with Mid-Cumberland Headstart and was also a homemaker. She grew up attending the Fairview Baptist Church in Lebanon, but most recently attended the Hartsville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather John R. Miller of Lebanon.
Mrs Rader is survived by her loving husband Mr. John Mark Rader; children, Jerry Mitchell (Jennifer) Taylor, Meriam (Kevin) Whited, and Joel (Tracy) Taylor; grandchildren, Avery Taylor, Houston and Eli Whited, and McKenzie Moss; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie (Johnny) Davenport; mother-in-law, Mrs. Gladys Harper Rader; and several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extend family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Davenport, Michael VanHook, Dusty Jones, David Rader, Bud Rader, and Johnny Davenport.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
