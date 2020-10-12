Melody Dawn Steeley, age 37, died April 11, 2020, in Mexico.
She was born July 13, 1983, and is survived by parents James (Jim) and Emma Steeley of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughters, Ashely and Nevaeh Green of Mt. Juliet; brother Jonathan Steeley of Smyrna, TN; maternal grandmother Emma Lee Pedigo of McMinnville, TN; and paternal grandfather James E. Steeley of Dawson Springs, KY.
Melody was preceded in death by son Malachi Allen Green; paternal grandmother Mabel B. Steeley; and maternal grandfather Homer Pedigo.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 7175 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet.
