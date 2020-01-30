Melvin Reese Wrye, age 69 of Lebanon, died Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born April 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Archie Samuel Wrye and Lorene Jones Wrye.
Melvin was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church and a graduate of Lebanon High School.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hayes Wrye; son, Matt Wrye and his wife, Rachael of Murfreesboro; daughter, Melanie Wrye of Lebanon; grandchildren, Grayson and Charlotte Wrye; sisters, Carol (Jerry) Dedman and Margaret (Glenn) McPeak both of Lebanon; brothers, Howard (Katha) Wrye of Lebanon, Grover (Ina) Wrye of Kentucky, Terry (Pam) Wrye of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Shop Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kenneth Tramel and Bro. Bo Irvin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. till services time on Thursday. Nephews will serve as pallbearers and interment will be at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
