Michael Martinez went home to be with the Lord August 15, 2020 at age 78.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Daniel Stirnemann, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Honorary Pallbearers are James “Jimmy” Martinez, David Lester, Bill Baradell, Kevin Terry II, Corey Choina, Jeremiah Martinez, and Kevin Terry III.
Mr. Martinez was born in New Orleans, LA, to Herbert and Antionette Oubre Martinez. He served in the United States Army from 1959-1965. He retired after 30 years service from AT&T/Lucent in 1992. Later in life, he worked in the warehouse of Ingram Book Company. He enjoyed yardwork, cleaning, and watching television, especially Westerns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years and best friend, Fay Boudreaux Martinez; children, Michelle (David) Lester, Marie Martinez, Monica (Bill) Baradell, and Marsha (Kevin) Terry; grandchildren, Corey (Amber) Choina, Haylee Lester, Cara Lester, Jeremiah Martinez, Nicole Baradell, Claire Baradell, and Kevin, Mackenzie, Michaela, and Liam Terry; great-grandchildren Carson and Cooper Choina; siblings, Peggy (Donald) Lawhon and Lydia (Greg) Hinyub; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Antionette Martinez, and siblings Eddie, Herbert, Russell Martinez, Martha Smeak, and Annette Martinez.
