Mike Sircy passed
away on Feb. 22, 2020,
at age 60.
Mr. Sircy retired from the United States Air
Force after 20 years. In
the private sector, he worked for an accounting firm and pursued his
love of WWE wrestling
by managing the local circuit.
He is survived by children, Bridgett Fowler and Brett Sircy; grandchildren, Layla, Nora, and Hailie Fowler; siblings, Donna (Bobby) Barnes and Randy Sircy; step siblings, Timothy (Marilyn) Dillard, Gary (Brenda) Dillard, Anna (George) Wahl, and Sandra (Doug) Hollis; niece, Kimberly (Keith) Hudson; and grand-nieces and nephews, Lilli, Dahlia, and Lucien.
He is preceded in death by parents Denis and Billie Sircy, and mother Emily Sircy.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
