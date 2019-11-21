Michael Eugene Tweet passed away on November 13, 2019 at age 76. The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 2363 Beasleys Bend, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday from noon until the service.
Mr. Tweet, born in Osakis, MN, lived and retired in Reno, NV, for 35 years, then moved to Lebanon, TN in 2005. He was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was very active with the Cedar Seniors Center. He loved the outdoors.
Mr. Tweet is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Ann Tweet; daughters Tammy McKinney and Michelle Tweet (Richard) Klein; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters Leslyn (Russel) Skillings and Christine (Allen) Hunt.
He is preceded in death by daughter Sandra Tweet, son-in-law Dale McKinney Jr., parents Lester and Gertrude Ames Tweet, sister Leota Boileau, and brothers Richard Tweet, Allan Tweet, and Roger Tweet.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
