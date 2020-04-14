Michael Sells passed away on April 11, 2020 at age 69. Services will be private.
Mr. Sells was a salesman who loved to fish, farm, travelling, boating, and collecting antique cars.
Mr. Sells is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Sells; children Michael Curtis (Suzanne) Sells II, Tamara Sells, and Timmy Sells; grandchildren Amber White, Bailey Sells, Ethan White, Michael Sells III; great-granddaughter Ava Jordan; siblings Winda Faye (Edward) Anderson, Jerry (Juanita) Sells, and Donald Sells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in
death parents Delmar and
Pansy Sells and brother Randall Sells.
Please make Memorial Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105).
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellars
