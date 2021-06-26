Michael Vida Jr., 82, of Leesburg, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on June 17, 2021.
Michael was born on February 3, 1939 to Mihaly and Elizabeth (Polt) Vida, in Kislod, Hungary. After graduating from Arnold High School, he went on to honorably serve in the United States Army.
Michael is survived by sister, Cecilia (Ewing) Russell; children, Linda (William) Bayer, Michael (Holly) Vida, John (Chasity) Vida, Marilyn (Ingrid) Vida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family members.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home, 229-814-1415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.