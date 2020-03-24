On May 20, 2020 Michael Wayne Woodard Sr., 69, passed peacefully in his home in Lebanon, TN.
In the end he was, as in life, surrounded by those who loved him most. Michael will forever be remembered by those who knew him as a wonderful man that loved spending his days with his family, out on the lake fishing, and as being an excellent craftsman.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents William and Francis, his brothers Sammy, Gary, Phillip, and Mark, and his eldest son Michael Woodard Jr.
He is survived by the love of his life Rita, his children Elizabeth and Joseph, and his remaining siblings Gene, JoAnne, and David along with countless grandchildren, greatigrandchildren, and in-laws.
He will be laid to rest in the Wilson County Memorial Park cemetery on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.
