Michelle Chambers, age 57 of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Bettye Lawrence Sr. and maternal grandmother, Annie Ashe.
She is survived by husband, David Chambers; daughters, Christina Haynes (Justin) and Rachel Chambers; sister, Joyce Lawrence (Jack) Hanes; brothers, Chuck Lawrence and Andy Lawrence; grandchildren, Jaxson Kimbrell, IsaBella Chambers, Annaleyse Chambers and Easton Tidwell; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Dorothy Chambers; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Chambers was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a homemaker.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Anchor Counseling in Michelle's memory. 214 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
