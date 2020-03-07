Mr. Mike Crips, age 59 of Lebanon, passed away March 5, 2020 at his home.
He was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He retired from AVCO Aerostructures.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Willie Crips.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Deborah Atkinson Crips; mother, Bertha Smith Crips; three step-children, Jera (Kevin) Huff, B.J. (Mischele) Atkinson, Will (Sarah) Atkinson; sister, Mary Ann Crips Walls; brother, Roger Lee (Gwen) Crips and his sons, Roger Jr. and Bradley Adam Crips; nine step-grandchildren; and one step-great-great grandchild.
Family and friends will assemble at Wilson County Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. for graveside services conducted by Bro. Terry Fesler. Pallbearers will be Nathan and Kevin Huff, Cody Reed, Dylan and Tyler Atkinson, Chase Brewington.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
