Mike Dedmon passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 54 in Franklin, Tennessee.
He was born on May 20, 1967, in Lebanon, Tennessee, was the son of Sharon Jared and the late Edward Dedmon, and was married to Stephanie Erwin Dedmon for 10 years.
Mike received his Bachelor of Arts from Middle Tennessee State University and his Master of Public Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He worked as the Assistant Budget Director for the Budget Office within the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration and had a career with the State of Tennessee spanning over 30 years under five governors and nine finance commissioners. Mike’s knowledge and experience of state government operations and sound budgeting principles was respected and admired by many.
Mike is survived by his wife Stephanie Erwin Dedmon; children Nigel (Chelsea) Dedmon, Tanner (Sam) Dedmon, and William Dedmon; stepchildren Will Richardson and Kelsey Richardson; granddaughter Whimsey Dedmon; mother Sharon Jared; sister Traci Dedmon; brother Jeff (Shauna) Jared; beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins; the mother of his children, Lori Johnson; cherished pets Rufus and Samson; and too many friends to count.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward Dedmon; stepfather Kent Jared; grandparents Elmer and Christine Hall; grandparents Bernice and Audalee Dedmon; and aunts Betty Hall and Gail Crutcher.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Thursday, June 17, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 313 West Baddour Parkway, in Lebanon.
A memorial service will be held on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a private burial.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
