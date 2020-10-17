Mr. Mike Johnson, age 69, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Smithville, TN passed away early Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at his home in Lebanon.
Mike was born on March 9, 1951 in Smithville to the late Virgil and Frances Ferrell Johnson Lockhart. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Gary “Gus” Johnson.
Mike was a 59-year member of Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church and served as a deacon for over 38 years. He was a Sunday School Teacher and also served on the church building committee. Mike was a Past Master of the DeKalb Masonic Lodge #358, a member of the Scottish Rite & Al Menah Shriners. Mike furthered served his community for 20 years as a DeKalb County Volunteer Fire Fighter with the Midway Fire Station, Engine 63 and had retired at the rank of Fire Chief. He was a former member of the DeKalb County Rescue Squad and the DeKalb County Board of Education. He was also retired from Kingston Timers.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church. Bro. Bill Robertson will officiate with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery with Fireman’s Honors provided by the DeKalb County Fire Department. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distance measures will be observed. We are temporarily not accepting food in our kitchen facilities.
Survivors include his wife, Jeana Curtis Johnson of Lebanon; two sons, Nathan (Danna) Johnson of Lebanon and Ben (Kim) Johnson of Hartsville, TN; two grandsons, Michael Johnson and Alex Johnson, both of Lebanon; and brother, Larry Johnson of Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Permboil Foundation of Lebanon or the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Lexington, KY in memory of Mike.
Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, 615-597-5275, www.lovecantrell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.