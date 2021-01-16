Minnie Beatrice Christian, age 86, of Lebanon, died Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 22, 1934 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Selmer and Bettie Ferrell Hale and was preceded in death by a grandson, Jay Barry; sisters, Daisy Murphy, Lucille Ferrell and Dellia Poston; and brothers, Selma Ray, Harrison, L.W. and Selmer D. Hale Jr.
Bea is survived by her husband, Harold Kenneth Christian of Lebanon; daughters, Becky (Allen) Jennings of Watertown, Tina (Allen) Barry, and Angie (Troy) Young of Red Boling Springs; grandchildren, Chrissy Jennings, Kayla (Stephan) Murray, Joshua (Cecilia) Jennings, Anna Barry, and Sydney Young; great-grandchildren, Jude Murray and Joseph Jennings; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Hunter Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Stan Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be Allen Jennings, Allen Barry, Troy Young, Joshua Jennings, Stephen Murray, Joe Turner and Cody Troutman.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
