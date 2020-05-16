Miranda Beth Trevathan of Shop Springs, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 27 years.
She was a 2010 graduate of Watertown High School and was a senior at MTSU majoring in pre-law.
Miranda is survived by her parents, Thomas and Robin Nettles Trevathan of Shop Springs; her brother, Spencer Trevathan and nephews, Piper, Cayden and Wyatt; grandmother, Christine Imhof of Germany; aunts, Lori (Rich) Merrell and Deborah Woodall Gravens; uncle, Michael (Philene) Trevathan and cousins, Micha, Tassi and Bianca Trevathan, Jared Moore, Gary Merrell, Kendra Woodall Jordan and Shane Woodall.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claude and Minnette Nettles and Hugh Trevathan.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Essary and Dr. David Briscoe officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
