Cecelia A. Morris, age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23rd from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Randal Clinton "Randy" Mullins, age 72, of Old Hickory, TN, died October 18, 2019. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Larry Gardner Eakes III, age 74, of Lebanon, TN, died October 17, 2019. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Jill Colleen Brooks, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Dr. Morton A. Goldberg, age 77, passed away on October 20, 2019. Funeral Service is 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville TN. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
