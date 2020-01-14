Maerene Emerson Conard, age 95, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Maerene will be laid to rest beside her husband Jack in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Richard Paul Fererro, age 79, of Hendersonville, TN, and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 9, 2020. Graveside services will be full military honors and will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Patricia Ann Brantley, age 84, of Hermitage, TN, died January 11, 2020. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Joseph William "Joe" Fitzpatrick, III, age 46, of Whites Creek, TN, died January 9, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Olivia Ann Blanton Lafayette, age 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
