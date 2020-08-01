Bessie Anita Moore was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Bessie Young; siblings, Gilbert Young and “Gwendolyn” Neice Young “Sobol”; son, Antonio D. Moore; and cousins, Margaret Keely and Sarah Farrais.
Bessie was educated in the Wilson County School system and graduated from Wilson County High School with the Class of 1968. She worked several jobs, including Prospect, Inc., Clover Bottom and a Volunteer at UMC. She attended church at True Holiness and was trained under Mother E.E. Samuels. She also left footprints at the Garden of Prayer under Bishop Alfred Howard, and Generation Changers under “Pastor Barry.”
Bessie was married July 23, 1978 to a devoted and loving husband of 42 years, Larry Moore.
She found love in the life she lived that now leaves precious memories in the lives of her husband, Larry Moore; children, Tereke (Andrew) Whittico, Jeremy (Tia) Moore, Shakona (Marcus) Coble; siblings, Haywood (Martha) Young, Jerry (Sue) Young, Patsy Sakamoto, Wade Young, Marilyn Young, and Sherry Young, Gerald Young, and Mark (Loretta) Young; grandkids, Keoshia Word, Yareziah Young, Zoriah High, Nyteriah High, Ky’mauriuos Coble, Mari’yonna Coble, Amara Moore, Elijah Moore, Malakhi Coble, and Saknia Coble; devoted mother-in-law, Leeanna Moore; brother-in-law, Ernest Lee Moore; sisters-in-law, Barbara Barns Sidney Moore, Shirley Jimmy, Carol Moore, Patricia Moore; honorary classmates, Bettey and Raymond Burns; honorary friend, Joy Gour-gan; and devoted cousins, James Powell, Eula Stokes and Maryann Bradley.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
