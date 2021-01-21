Mona Williams passed away on January 15, 2021 at age 67.
Mona Lois Williams was born in Carthage, TN to Martha Kerr and J. D. Presley. She married the love of her life, Robert Williams, then worked for BJKF for 30 years before retiring as Executive Administrator. She loved her family, gardening, shopping, and traveling.
She is survived by her companion of 33 years, Bob Williams; children Angie (Jason) Smalling and Tim (Bridgett) Murray; grandchildren Morgan and Taylor Murray, and Mia and Sofia Smalling; siblings Patty Tomlinson, Peggy Haynes, Karen (Charlie) Leyhew, and Susie (Gary) Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by father J.D. Presley, mother Martha Huffines, sister Debra Presley and Sylvia Cunningham.
The family extends their special thanks to the Jewell family, niece Cristol Falcon, and Sherry with Alive Hospice.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
