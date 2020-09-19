Monta Jo Hill, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Louise Neighbours; husband, William T. “Bro. Billy” Hill; brothers, Buford Earl, James Thomas, and Kenneth Dale; and daughter-in-law, Marshell Hill.
She is survived by sons, Leon (Jennifer) Hill and Danny Hill; sisters, Jean N. Dozier, Patsy (George) Regg, and Nancy (Mike) Chiariello; grandchildren, Amira Waddell, Billy Jo (Jessica Hasty) Hill, Jessica Michelle (Patrick Harris) Hill, Austin Pruitte, William Tanner Hill, and Savannah Lee Hill; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Waddell, Aaron Presley, Evan Presley, Aliyah Skye Hill, Nolan Harris, Aaliyah Faith Kemp, Briley Jo Harris, and Emma Rae Hill.
Mrs. Hill was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Bro. Kevin Medlin will officiate. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 522 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.